The Cheapest Solution To Apple's Obnoxious iPhone 5 Connector Problem

Photo: Apple

Apple has changed the connector on its newest iPhone, rendering all of your old power cords and iPhone accessories obsolete unless you buy Apple’s $30 adaptor.Lots of people are complaining about this problem, and, even if Apple was smart to switch connector technologies, we think they have a legitimate gripe.



Apple should be giving adapters away free. This isn’t just the nice thing to do. It’d be good for Apple’s brand, and it encourage more people to upgrade to the new hone.

In the absence of Apple making that choice, however, here is the cheapest solution to the problem we have found yet.

9to5Mac discovered that, on Amazon, you can already buy a power-cord adaptor that costs $17 instead of the $30 Apple is charging. Here’s a $10 adaptor available next week.

