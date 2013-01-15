What Can Apple Do With A Cheaper iPhone That's Unique?

Apple is reportedly going to release a less-expensive iPhone before the end of the year. This would be a change of pace from Apple because it is known for selling premium devices at premium prices.



In this video, we explore what it could look like.

There’s the simple, straightforward notion that Apple simply releases a less-expensive version of the iPhone. It would have a plastic backing, it would have older internals, etc.

Then there’s the more exotic. What could Apple do that would be unique? We throw out a theory about that.

Produced by Robert Libetti

