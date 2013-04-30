ANALYST: Here Come The Cheap iPad Minis

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has taken a look at Apple’s future and says it contains “a more affordable iPad Mini to compete with Android products,” reports MacRumors.



We’ve heard reports of the iPad Mini having problems supporting a Retina display during manufacturing, so if Kuo’s conclusion is correct, a more affordable iPad Mini makes for a nice stopgap at the next Apple event. Meanwhile, the company can take more time behind the scenes to address Retina display issues and have a nice follow-up product when all the problems are ironed out.

A $200-$250 iPad Mini would pose a nice threat as Android devices continue to gain on the company’s share of the tablet market.

