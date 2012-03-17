One Of The Biggest Game Developers Is Having A Crazy Sale In The App Store

Photo: Gameloft

iOS game studio Gameloft is offering a blowout $0.99 sale on many of its titles, reports Cnet.This is the perfect opportunity to load up your new iPad with some exciting games.



Here’s what’s up for grabs (click for the iTunes link):

Silent Ops

BackStab

Fast Five the Movie: Official Game

Sacred Odyssey – Rise of Ayden (free download, $0.99 in-app purchase unlocks full game)

Starfront: Collision (free download, $0.99 in-app purchase unlocks full game)

Spider-Man: Total Mayhem

Splinter Cell Conviction

Iron Man 2

Assassin’s Creed – Altair’s Chronicles

Warplanes: A History of Aerial Combat

The Adventures of Tintin – The Game

Modern Combat 3: Fallen Nation

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.