One Of The Biggest Game Developers Is Having A Crazy Sale In The App Store

Photo: Gameloft
iOS game studio Gameloft is offering a blowout $0.99 sale on many of its titles, reports Cnet.This is the perfect opportunity to load up your new iPad with some exciting games.
Here’s what’s up for grabs (click for the iTunes link):
- Silent Ops
- BackStab
- Fast Five the Movie: Official Game
- Sacred Odyssey – Rise of Ayden (free download, $0.99 in-app purchase unlocks full game)
- Starfront: Collision (free download, $0.99 in-app purchase unlocks full game)
- Spider-Man: Total Mayhem
- Splinter Cell Conviction
- Iron Man 2
- Assassin’s Creed – Altair’s Chronicles
- Warplanes: A History of Aerial Combat
- The Adventures of Tintin – The Game
- Modern Combat 3: Fallen Nation
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.