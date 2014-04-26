11 Cheap Alternatives To The IPad

Apple’s iPad is one of the most popular tablets on the market, but there are plenty of other options out there too.
Companies like Google and Amazon have tablets that can do most of the same things as the iPad do for a lot less.
Check out the top 11 alternatives to the iPad if you want to save a few bucks.
Barnes & Noble has two kinds of tablets you can choose from. The Nook HD is the cheapest. This tablet is equipped with a bright 720p HD display and access to the Google Play store for Android apps and other content.
Price: $129 from Barnes & Noble
The Nook HD+ has a 9-inch HD display, so it is a bit bulkier than its cheaper cousin. Since this tablet has a 1080p HD display, it is better suited for watching videos. You can download a variety of apps and games from the Google Play Store too.
Price: $179 from Barnes & Noble
The Nexus 7 is probably the best budget tablet you can buy. Google partnered with Asus to make a 7-inch tablet with a gorgeous, high-resolution display. The only major downside? Battery life is pretty lame. You'll only get about 6 hours out of the battery, versus the 10 hours you can get out of Apple's iPad Mini.
Price: It varies based on internal storage. The 16GB will cost $US229 while the 32GB is $US269. You can order it from Google here.
You can choose from two types of Kindle Fire HD tablets. The 7-inch includes a 1.5 GHz processor, 10 hours of battery life, and dual stereo speakers. Unfortunately, it does not have a front facing camera.
Price: 8GB costs $US139.00. 16GB costs $US169.00. You can buy it from Amazon here.
The 8.9 inch version of the tablet has similar features to its smaller cousin. The only significant difference is that this one has an HD camera on the front.
Price 16GB costs $US269.99. 32GB costs $US299.99. Order it from Amazon here.
The Kindle Fire HDX is Amazon's top-of-the-line tablet. It comes with 2GB of RAM, WiFi or cellular connectivity, and a 1.2 GHz processor. You'll have access thousands of movies and TV shows through Amazon's video library. It also includes a handy feature called Mayday which lets you video chat with an Amazon customer service representative if you have any questions about your device.
Price: 16GB costs $US229. 32GB costs $US269. 64GB costs $US309. You can buy it from Amazon but you might find a better price at Best Buy.
The LG G Pad 8.3 is an 8-inch tablet running Google's standard Android operating system, just like the Nexus 7. But it's larger screen might make it more attractive than the Nexus if you're willing to spend some extra cash.
Price: $349.99
If you want a basic Android tablet for a rock-bottom price, you should take a look at HP's Slate 7 Extreme. The 7-inch tablet features front-facing speakers for better audio and a zippy processor that's great for 3D gaming.
Price: You can order the tablet directly from HP for $US199.
Despite already selling iPads and other similar products, Verizon entered into the tablet market with the Ellipsis 7 last year. The Android-powered tablet has a 7-inch HD screen, LTE connectivity, 8GB of storage and a front facing camera.
Price: You can buy the tablet for $US49.99 on a two year contract. If you don't sign the contract, the tablet will cost $US249.99. You can buy it from Verizon here.
The Dell Venue Pro is a Windows 8 tablet that comes at a very affordable price. It has an 8.1 inch screen, bright HD graphics, and 32GB of storage. It also comes with Microsoft Office for free.
Price: You can order it from Dell for $US249.99
The EVGA Tegra Note 7 runs on Android 4.2, has 16GB of RAM, and you can watch 10 hours worth of videos on the device. The camera isn't fantastic, but this is a good tablet for gamers. It also comes with an optional stylus.
Price: $189 from Newegg
You can't beat the price of this Android-powered tablet. The Hisense 7 Pro is a tablet meant for people who are not concerned with fancy features. You'll get Android 4.2, a front and rear-facing camera, as well as a crystal clear HD display for watching movies. The battery life is particularly impressive. You can watch 7 hours of videos without needing to charge.
Pricing: $129 from Walmart
