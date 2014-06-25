The Best Hotels In The US Under $US200

When airfare prices climb, as they often do, your travel budget can become a bit tight. Even so, a low hotel price point doesn’t have to mean mediocre digs.
We worked with Hotels.com to create an exclusive list of the best inexpensive hotels in America. To create this list, Hotels.com found the highest-rated hotels in 27 big cities around the U.S. with rates under $US200 per night.
From Honolulu to New York, these hotels offer comfort and style for a reasonable price.
75 14th St. NE,
Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta's midtown Four Seasons is a steal, with luxury amenities at reasonable prices. The hotel is a mere two miles from downtown, and offers perks like daily afternoon tea time at Park 75, the hotel's restaurant, and free chilled towels as you lay poolside. The hotel's 244 rooms include complimentary Wi-Fi and spacious bathrooms with both tubs and showers.
Built back in 1886, The Driskill is a member of The Historic Hotels of America. Originally made as a showplace for cattle baron Jesse Driskill, the building has now become a decadent hotel in Downtown Austin. Room treats include iPod docks and designer toiletries, while the hotel itself houses The Driskill Grill, an award-winning restaurant.
81 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, Massachusetts
This boutique Boston hotel is a bit far from the heart of the city, but its rooms and proximity to public transportation make up for its distance. It's a great spot for guests on a budget who value clean, spacious rooms with amenities like Keurig coffee makers, flat screen TVs, microwaves, and refrigerators. The hotel also includes a fitness center and cafe.
237 Meeting St.,
Charleston, South Carolina
The King Charles Inn places guests in the center of the Historic District, with tons of sights, shops, and restaurants all within walking distance. The hotel also comes with an outdoor pool and deck for visitors to unwind. For $US199, you can get a traditional guestroom with double beds, which includes an iHome docking station, Keurig coffee maker, and free Wi-Fi.
225 N. Wabash Ave.,
Chicago, Illinois
Hotel Monaco Chicago is a Kimpton Hotel branch renovated from a 1912 hat factory. The boutique hotel now holds 191 guest rooms with amenities like L'Occitane toiletries and cozy bathrobes. Hotel accommodations are pretty social, with daily wine hours from 5-6pm and goldfish 'companions' upon request to keep you company during your stay.
1901 Ford Dr.,
Cleveland, Ohio
Built from an old mansion, The Glidden House is a very charming boutique hotel with a homey yet indulgent atmosphere. For $US169 you can stay in a standard queen, 180 square-foot room and enjoy the complimentary breakfast buffet that Hotels.com reviewers rave about. The hotel is located on Case Western Reserve University's campus, but is also close to other Ohio sites like The Cleveland Botanical Garden.
555 S. Lamar St.,
Dallas, Texas
The Omni Dallas Hotel is a huge destination with 1,001 guest rooms, 39 different meeting rooms, and four restaurants. Almost everything you need can be found within the hotel, including an outdoor pool, spa and fitness center, and rooms equipped with pillowtop mattresses and laptop compatible safes.
1100 14th St.,
Denver, Colorado
It's impressive that Hotel Teatro makes our list of budget hotels, considering it also ranks among the world's best by expert travel sources like Expedia and Travel + Leisure magazine. The 110 guest rooms were renovated in March 2008, and include free Wi-Fi, iPod docking stations, and plasma TVs.
2426 Kuhio Ave.,
Honolulu, Hawaii
For guests looking for an affordable stay in paradise, Vive Hotel Waikiki is a good selection. The boutique hotel offers 125 guest rooms which each include Wi-Fi access and free beach gear so you can spend your day in the sand just a short walk away.
1515 Dallas St.,
Houston, Texas
You won't feel cramped while staying at the Embassy Suites Houston Downtown given its two-room, suite-style layout for all guests. Rooms have separate sleeping and living areas, as well as kitchen areas with refrigerators, microwaves, and coffee makers. Complimentary Wi-Fi, bottled water, and breakfast enhance your visit at this nicely located Houston hotel. There's also a free hotel shuttle to help you get around the city with ease.
211 S Meridian St.,
Indianapolis, Indiana
Located in a prime Indianapolis spot, this Homewood Suites hotel by Hilton is both business- and family-friendly. Hotel features include a 24-hour fitness center, heated indoor pool, and complimentary breakfast to jump start your day of travelling. The rooms are very reasonable, considering the size and layout, which includes living areas and kitchens.
3131 Las Vegas Blvd., South Las Vegas, Nevada
Built by hotel billionaire Steve Wynn, this Las Vegas strip hotel is a must when you can score a cheap rate. The Wynn Las Vegas is extravagant and large, with pools, a golf course, multiple dining options, and entertainment all inside the hotel. The hotel charges a separate $US25 resort fee, but with that plus your standard rate, you can stay in a deluxe resort king, a 640 square-foot room with luxe bedding and bath products, and then enjoy the rest of the amenities outside your doorstep.
251 S. Olive St.,
Los Angeles, California
This Los Angeles hotel was renovated just within the last three years. It includes spots to dine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as a fourth floor outdoor pool and fitness center. Among 453 guest rooms, its cheapest rate includes a deluxe double- or king-sized room with standard amenities like coffee makers, bathrobes, and scales.
50 SW 12th St.,
Miami, Florida
The Hampton Inn & Suites Miami/Brickell-Downtown may not be situated on the beach, but its location is still in a trendy area surrounded by bars and restaurants. Guests can relax by the outdoor pool and enjoy a complimentary breakfast, available even for guests on the go. Located in Miami's international finance district, the hotel is ideal for business travellers, who can work at the spacious desks in each room.
601 1st Ave. N.,
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Unwind at the Minneapolis Graves 601 Hotel Wyndham Graham after exploring the Twin Cities. The 255 guest rooms feature engraved glass headboards with images that relate to the city, as well as DVD players, and 10 inch TV screens in the bathroom. The hotel also has two restaurants inside and 24-hour room service.
2400 West End Ave.,
Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville's Homewood Suites by Hilton is situated in the bustling Vanderbilt area with a shuttle service that takes guests further downtown. Another suite style hotel on our list, $US159 will get you a king-sized room with a personal kitchen and sofa bed, as well as blackout curtains to help you sleep in late.
717 Conti St.,
New Orleans, Louisiana
Hotel Le Marais, in the French Quarter, is just steps away from New Orleans' landmark Bourbon Street. The boutique hotel is full of history, having been transformed from an old brewery. One of its most notable features is the beautiful courtyard with a small pool and lounge area.
342 W. 40th St.,
New York, New York
The Distrikt hotel exudes the sleek style of New York City, yet offers a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of its outside streets. The midtown location is perfect for seeing the sights, and Hotels.com reviewers love the expert service from hotel staff. Rooms air on the smaller side, but amenities like free New York Times delivery, turndown service with chocolates, and handwritten weather forecasts are sure to make you feel pampered.
4012 Central Florida Pkwy.,
Orlando, Florida
The Ritz Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes is a Floridian dream, set on 500 acres of land admidst a pool, golf course, tennis courts, jogging trails, and a life-sized chess set. While it's quite possible to spend your days exploring the hotel grounds, they also offer transportation to nearby Seaworld, Walt Disney World, and Universal Studios.
1715 Rittenhouse Square St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
The rooms at boutique hotel Rittenhouse 1715 are decorated in a much more homey fashion than your run-of-the-mill hotel room. Standard accommodations include Molton Brown bath products, a marble-lined bathroom with tub and shower, and daily turndown service. It also offers complimentary breakfast, coffee, and evening wine.
506 SW Washington St.,
Portland, Oregon
Hotel Monaco Portland is dedicated to the arts, both in its decor and amenities. The hotel uniquely offers paints and brushes to its guests to allow for maximum self-expression! Rooms are beautifully decorated with European flair and guests can expect Aveda toiletries and complimentary yoga kits.
105 S. Saint Mary's St.,
San Antonio, Texas
As the name tells you, this Drury Plaza Hotel branch is situated right alongside the San Antonio River Walk. The 380 guest rooms are standard and comfortable, and $US175 can get you a deluxe room with two queen beds. Staying here will also score you free food, with a complimentary breakfast, 5:30 'Kickback' with hot food and cold drinks, and free popcorn and soda offered daily.
480 Sutter St.,
San Francisco, California
The location of the San Francisco Marriott Union Square is ideal, being that it's walking distance to a ton of sights, shops, and restaurants, and nearby cable cars to take you anywhere else you'd want to go. If you want to lounge around in the hotel, it has breakfast available in its restaurant, drinks and snacks in the lobby, and a fitness center.
509 9th Ave.,
San Diego, California
Hotel Indigo Gaslamp Quarter is an extremely eco-friendly downtown San Diego hotel. From the building itself to its daily services, Hotel Indigo is committed to sustainability, including green roofs to reduce air conditioning and heating costs, eco-friendly food containers, and a recycling program. For a low rate of $US119, rooms come with Keurig coffee makers, iHomes, free Wi-Fi, and hardwood floors.
14 Barnard St.,
Savannah, Georgia
Located in Savannah's Historic District, the Andaz Savannah, a Hyatt concept hotel, has 151 rooms with views of the city, courtyard, or surrounding park. Guests can hang out on the hotel's roof terrace, which has a pool, private cabanas, and firepit. Standard rooms for $US189 are 305 to 335 square feet, with king beds, 42-inch flat screen TVs, and free Wi-Fi.
300 Roy St.,
Seattle, Washington
Pineapples are known as an international symbol of hospitality, and the Maxwell Hotel aims to reflect this warmth in their service. Some cool accommodations from the hotel include complimentary bicycles for guest usage, a dog-friendly environment, and afternoon receptions with signature pineapple cupcakes from a local bakery.
With only four guest rooms, Mt. Vernon Square Bed and Breakfast is by far the smallest place to stay on our list. You'll feel quite at home in this charming B&B, with personalised service tailored to fit the needs of your visit.
