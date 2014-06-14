8 Delicious, Healthy Dishes You Can Make For $US10 Or Less

When most of us hear “gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free,” or “vegan,” we can practically taste the dollar signs.

But according to Lily Kunin, the voice behind the New York City-based food blog “Clean Food Dirty City” and its accompanying 34,000-follower strong Instagram, clean eating doesn’t have to mean a clean wallet.

Kunin recommends bananas, carrots, broccoli, legumes, sweet potatoes, and kale for maximum nutrients at a low price point, and says that not every ingredient needs to be organic — focusing on the dirty dozen should be enough. “And while superfoods are great, you don’t need to buy them,” she explains. “Whole foods are superfoods in and of themselves!”

Here, Kunin offers up seven of her original, four-serving recipes that a healthy eater could put together for $US10 or less, from arugula salad with roasted beets (pictured above) to lemon-chia almond cookies.

Banana Raspberry Baked Oatmeal

Prep time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

Rolled oats

Unsweetened vanilla almond milk

Chia seeds

Organic raspberries

Banana

Total price: $US9.98

See the full recipe at Clean Food Dirty City.

Kiwi Breakfast Bowl

Prep time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

Banana
Kiwis
Spinach
Coconut water
Unsweetened coconut flakes

Total price: $US10

See the full recipe at Clean Food Dirty City.

Toasted Sesame Kale Salad

Prep time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

Organic kale
Organic tofu
Sesame seeds
Scallions
Cilantro

Total price: $US8.73

See the full recipe at Clean Food Dirty City.

Zucchini Noodles With Pea Pesto

Prep time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

Zucchini
Peas
Cherry tomatoes
Walnuts

Total price: $US10

See the full recipe at Clean Food Dirty City.

Arugula Salad With Roasted Beets, Squash, And Shallots

Prep time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

Organic arugula
Organic loose beets
Butternut squash
Shallots

Total Price: $US7.98

See the full recipe at Clean Food Dirty City.

Cauliflower Fried Rice With Tofu

Prep time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

Cauliflower
Organic tofu
Organic loose carrots
Onion
Frozen peas (subbed in for zucchini to keep the price down)
Egg
Scallions

Total price: $US9.98

See the full recipe at Clean Food Dirty City.

Lemon Chia Almond Bites

Prep time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

Almonds
Coconut oil

Maple syrup

Lemon

Total price: $US7.45

See the full recipe at Clean Food Dirty City.

