8 Delicious, Healthy Dishes You Can Make For $US10 Or Less

When most of us hear “gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free,” or “vegan,” we can practically taste the dollar signs.
But according to Lily Kunin, the voice behind the New York City-based food blog “Clean Food Dirty City” and its accompanying 34,000-follower strong Instagram, clean eating doesn’t have to mean a clean wallet.
Kunin recommends bananas, carrots, broccoli, legumes, sweet potatoes, and kale for maximum nutrients at a low price point, and says that not every ingredient needs to be organic — focusing on the dirty dozen should be enough. “And while superfoods are great, you don’t need to buy them,” she explains. “Whole foods are superfoods in and of themselves!”
Here, Kunin offers up seven of her original, four-serving recipes that a healthy eater could put together for $US10 or less, from arugula salad with roasted beets (pictured above) to lemon-chia almond cookies.
Prep time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
Rolled oats
Unsweetened vanilla almond milk
Chia seeds
Organic raspberries
Banana
Total price: $US9.98
See the full recipe at Clean Food Dirty City.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
Banana
Kiwis
Spinach
Coconut water
Unsweetened coconut flakes
Total price: $US10
See the full recipe at Clean Food Dirty City.
Prep time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
Organic kale
Organic tofu
Sesame seeds
Scallions
Cilantro
Total price: $US8.73
See the full recipe at Clean Food Dirty City.
Prep time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
Zucchini
Peas
Cherry tomatoes
Walnuts
Total price: $US10
See the full recipe at Clean Food Dirty City.
Prep time: 40 minutes
Ingredients:
Organic arugula
Organic loose beets
Butternut squash
Shallots
Total Price: $US7.98
See the full recipe at Clean Food Dirty City.
Prep time: 35 minutes
Ingredients:
Cauliflower
Organic tofu
Organic loose carrots
Onion
Frozen peas (subbed in for zucchini to keep the price down)
Egg
Scallions
Total price: $US9.98
See the full recipe at Clean Food Dirty City.
Prep time: 35 minutes
Ingredients:
Almonds
Coconut oil
Maple syrup
Lemon
Total price: $US7.45
See the full recipe at Clean Food Dirty City.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.