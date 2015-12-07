20 fun gifts under $20 to please almost anyone in your office

Ideally, you’d draw a name for your office White Elephant, Secret Santa, or Secret Snowflake gift exchange, and, after painstaking research, find the perfect purple, ergonomic pen for Cathy from accounting who loves bright colours. It only costs you $6, and everyone is impressed by your thoughtfulness and diligence.
The reality is probably different.
If you draw a recipient, you might not know them well … or at all. Maybe you can’t find anyone to tell you anything about them other than “He leaves at 6:02 to catch his train home.” Maybe you’re doing a White Elephant exchange, where anyone could end up with your gift in hand.
No matter your situation, we’ve rounded up 20 fun, festive — or at least useful — presents you can contribute. And they’re all $20 or less.
If you live and work in the Northeast or Midwest, there's no such thing as too many ways to get warm in the winter.
Price: $3.99
Everyone can find a use for festive socks ... even if it's just a re-gift to their uncle.
Price: $8
If you aren't into pizza, there's also sushi, chocolate, and hamburgers, among other snacks.
Price: $9.33
The next time it starts raining at 5:55 p.m. and they forgot their umbrella, they will be happy to have one in the drawer.
Price: $9.90
These 'coins' are actually little packets of actual seeds that grow into flowers, herbs, and vegetables. Get it?
Price: $12.50
Where there are iPhones, there are people desperately seeking an iPhone charger before their phone reaches 5% battery.
Price: $14.99
With their own staple-free stapler, your coworker will always be able to find one, and never have to refill it. Or share.
Price: $16
Your desk neighbour gets a savoury snack, and you (hopefully) get to try some. Win-win.
Price: $16
Chocolate is usually a safe go-to, and ears and a tail make it a little more fun.
Price: $16.95
Know someone who could use a calming influence? At the very least, a Bonsai tree in the sales department is a conversation-starter.
Price: $16.99
