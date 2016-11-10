As Donald Trump declared victory, searches for one-way flights to Canada surged 1,000%

As Donald Trump completed his quest for the White House on Tuesday, many Americans were busy looking for a way out.

According to discount online travel agency Cheapflights.com, searches for one-way flights to Canada surged to unprecedented levels.

By 6pm ET on Election Day, inquiries for flights to Canada were up 133% compared to the same time over the past four Tuesdays.

Between 6pm and midnight, as it became increasingly clear that “The Donald” will ascend to the Presidency, that number skyrocketed to 900% the normal rate.

And as Trump declared victory, searches for one-way flights to Canada increased 1,000% between midnight and 8am ET this morning in comparison to the search volume record during the same period over the past four weeks.

In addition to Canada, searches for one-way flights to Japan, the U.K., New Zealand, South Africa, and Germany all spiked at least 500% on Tuesday.

With that said, getting to Canada may be relatively easy, immigrating to our northern neighbour is considerably more complex.

