Buy These Detroit Homes For Only $100

Photo: Zillow.com
Last year we found homes in Detroit that you could buy for less than $500.Since then the local market has gotten even worse. The median list price of Detroit homes on Zillow is an incredible $13,000, down $2,000 since December.
Today there are at least 15 homes that you an buy for only $100. Many of them are boarded up and some are damaged beyond repair — and the neighborhoods aren’t nice either. But if you’re willing to take a risk, Zillow estimates that the average Detroit house is worth around five times the list price.
Price: $100
Square feet: 900
Zillow estimates this home's price at $30,400. In October 2010, it was listed for $1,000.
Price: $100
Square feet: 1,170
Zillow estimates this home's worth at $22,200. In March, it was listed for $3,100.
Price: $100
Square feet: 1,200
Zillow estimates this home's worth at $24,700. It last sold in 2009 for $250.
Price: $100
Square feet: 1,246
Zillow estimates this home's worth at $34,100. It last sold in December 2009 for $500.
Price: $100
Square feet: 1,320
Zillow estimates this home's worth at $34,500. In October, 2010, the home was listed for $1,000.
Price: $100
Square feet: 1,404
Zillow estimates this home's worth at $35,000. It last sold in March 2009 for $250.
Price: $100
Square feet: 1,446
Zillow estimates this home's worth at $28,900. In April, the house was listed at $225.
Price: $100
Square feet: 1,632
Zillow estimates this home's worth at $37,400. It was listed for sale last month.
Price: $100
Square feet: 2,162
Zillow estimates this home's worth at $30,900. It's been on and off the market for $100 since September 2010.
Price: $100
Square feet: 3,484 (lot size)
Zillow estimates this property's worth at $18,600. It last sold in August of 2007 for $27,000.
Price: $100
Square feet: 4,356 (lot size)
Zillow estimates the property's worth at $19,700. It has been listed for sale since 2009.
Price: $100
Square feet: 4,007 (lot size)
Zillow estimates this property's worth to be $35,300. In April, it was listed for $500.
Price: $100
Square feet: 4,356 (lot size)
Zillow estimates this property's worth at $28,300. It was recently listed for sale.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.