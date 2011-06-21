Buy These Detroit Homes For Only $100

Leah Goldman
imageOnly $100

Photo: Zillow.com

Last year we found homes in Detroit that you could buy for less than $500.Since then the local market has gotten even worse. The median list price of Detroit homes on Zillow is an incredible $13,000, down $2,000 since December.

Today there are at least 15 homes that you an buy for only $100. Many of them are boarded up and some are damaged beyond repair — and the neighborhoods aren’t nice either. But if you’re willing to take a risk, Zillow estimates that the average Detroit house is worth around five times the list price.

A lovely ranch on Piedmont St.

Price: $100

Square feet: 782

Zillow estimates this home's worth at $16,700.

A small single family home on Minock St.

Price: $100

Square feet: 894

Zillow estimates this home's worth at $31,400.


A two-bedroom on Wade St.

Price: $100

Square feet: 900

Zillow estimates this home's price at $30,400. In October 2010, it was listed for $1,000.

A three-bedroom on Robson St.

Price: $100

Square feet: 1,170

Zillow estimates this home's worth at $22,200. In March, it was listed for $3,100.

A single family three-bedroom on Sarena St.

Price: $100

Square feet: 1,200

Zillow estimates this home's worth at $24,700. It last sold in 2009 for $250.

A charming two-bedroom on Maddelein St.

Price: $100

Square feet: 1,246

Zillow estimates this home's worth at $34,100. It last sold in December 2009 for $500.

A quaint two-bedroom on Liberal St.

Price: $100

Square feet: 1,320

Zillow estimates this home's worth at $34,500. In October, 2010, the home was listed for $1,000.

A serious fixer-upper on Robinwood St.

Price: $100

Square feet: 1,404

Zillow estimates this home's worth at $35,000. It last sold in March 2009 for $250.

A fire damaged house with potential

Price: $100

Square feet: 1,446

Zillow estimates this home's worth at $28,900. In April, the house was listed at $225.

A pink, severely fire-damaged home

Price: $100

Square feet: 1,632

Zillow estimates this home's worth at $37,400. It was listed for sale last month.

A beautiful brick two-bedroom on Griggs St.

Price: $100

Square feet: 2,162

Zillow estimates this home's worth at $30,900. It's been on and off the market for $100 since September 2010.

A three-bedroom home close to schools on Artesian St.

Price: $100

Square feet: 3,484 (lot size)

Zillow estimates this property's worth at $18,600. It last sold in August of 2007 for $27,000.

An empty lot from a demolished house

Price: $100

Square feet: 4,356 (lot size)

Zillow estimates the property's worth at $19,700. It has been listed for sale since 2009.

An empty lot on Seminole St.

Price: $100

Square feet: 4,007 (lot size)

Zillow estimates this property's worth to be $35,300. In April, it was listed for $500.

An empty lot on Greydale St. with endless possibilities

Price: $100

Square feet: 4,356 (lot size)

Zillow estimates this property's worth at $28,300. It was recently listed for sale.

How about getting paid to take a house?

