Buy These Detroit Homes For Only $100

Only $100

Photo: Zillow.com

Last year we found homes in Detroit that you could buy for less than $500.Since then the local market has gotten even worse. The median list price of Detroit homes on Zillow is an incredible $13,000, down $2,000 since December.



Today there are at least 15 homes that you an buy for only $100. Many of them are boarded up and some are damaged beyond repair — and the neighborhoods aren’t nice either. But if you’re willing to take a risk, Zillow estimates that the average Detroit house is worth around five times the list price.

