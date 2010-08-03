Cheap Chinese Imports Destroying The Last Kaffiyeh Factory In The Palestinian Territories

Photo: flickr.com

The checkered headscarf known as the kaffiyeh is as popular as ever as a fashion item among hipsters around the globe, but that doesn’t mean it’s a boom time for the traditional factories that make them.The Guardian:



[The] kaffiyeh’s ubiquity is of small comfort to Hirbawi, his two sons and the sole employee left in the last factory making the headscarves in the Palestinian territories. After almost 50 years, the family business is struggling to keep afloat amid a flood of cheap Chinese imports.

“The Chinese kaffiyehs are like a cigarette paper,” says Jouda Hirbawi, 44. “They are cheaper, but the quality is lower.”

According to the Hirbawis, the Chinese manufacturers use polyester and poor-quality cotton in their kaffiyehs. In contrast, a Hirbawi kaffiyeh is laboriously produced with high-quality material and – just as importantly – a sense of history.

Cheap Chinese knockoffs, a Palestinian connection, US fashionistas… this has Thomas Friedman column written all over it.

