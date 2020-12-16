15 of the best breakfast foods to get at Costco for under $15

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider You can find a variety of breakfast items at Costco.

The bulk grocery-store chain Costco sells a range of affordable breakfasts.

You can pick up bagels, muffins, and danishes made fresh at Costco’s bakery.

Breakfast staples like Bisquick pancake mix and Jimmy Dean sausages are also available.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Costco offers a wide variety of breakfast foods, from simple cereals to frozen frittatas. The chain sells most items in bulk, so you can stock up on your go-to favourites for lower prices.

Read on for 15 of the best breakfast foods you can buy from Costco, all for under $US15.

Note:

Prices are based on what I found at my local Costco in Long Island, New York, and they may differ from location to location.

Although these muffins are sold in packs of six, you can get a deal when you buy a dozen.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider You can mix and match muffin flavours.

To get more bang for their buck, customers can mix and match a couple of different muffin flavours or pick up two six-packs of the same kind to take advantage of this sweet price.

Some flavours include corn, double chocolate chip, and blueberry.

Each dozen costs $US7.99.

The mix and match system is also available for danishes.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider You can snag eight danishes for less than $US10.

Costco’s buttery danishes with flaky layers come in flavours like cream cheese, almond cream, and cherry.

Two four-packs of danishes cost $US9.99.

Costco’s water-boiled bagels can also be bought by the dozen.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider You can also mix and match your favourite bagel flavours.

Like its muffins, Costco’s bagels are sold in sleeves of six, which can be mixed and matched to make an even dozen. Available flavours include cinnamon raisin, everything, and plain.

Each dozen costs $US6.99.

These paleo bars offer on-the-go nutrition.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider Each package comes with 20 paleo bars.

Organic and grain-free, these paleo bars are individually wrapped and ready to eat with key ingredients like whole almonds, honey, coconut, pumpkin seeds, coconut oil, and Brazil nuts.

Each 27-ounce box contains 20 bars and retails at $US9.59.

These mini pancakes are made in France.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider These pancakes come already cooked.

These fluffy, sweet pancakes come in packs of two and don’t require any cooking. Enjoy them prepared on their own, dipped in maple syrup, or served with ice cream.

Each bag, which weighs just over 2 pounds, contains 10 servings and costs $US7.99.

For a taste of France, you can also buy prepackaged pain au chocolats.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider Each package of 16 pain au chocolats costs $US6.99.

These individually wrapped pastries can be eaten on the go, but they’re especially delicious heated up in the oven for a few minutes. Each bag containing 16 pains au chocolats weighs just over a pound and a half and costs $US6.99.

These spinach egg-white frittatas can be found in the frozen-food section.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider These spinach egg-white frittatas are a vegetable-packed breakfast or snack.

A vegetarian option, these frittatas contain spinach, tomatoes, onions, and red bell peppers.

Heating them up in a conventional or toaster oven is recommended, but they can also be prepared in a microwave.

Each box, which weighs 2 1/2 pounds, contains 20 frittatas and retails at $US8.99.

This big pack of Chobani Greek yogurt contains four different flavours.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider Each pack comes with a variety of flavours — strawberry, blueberry, peach, and black cherry.

Varieties of strawberry, blueberry, peach, and black-cherry fruit-on-the-bottom yogurt make up this bulk buy.

Each package, which contains 20 single-serving cups, weighs over 6 pounds and costs $US13.99.

These grapefruit cups don’t require any peeling.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider Each box comes with 12 fruit cups.

These red grapefruit slices are packed into single-serving cups with a light syrup and make for an easy-to-eat breakfast that’s packed with Vitamin C.

Each 6-pound package contains 12 8-ounce cups and costs $US13.69.

Jimmy Dean’s turkey sausage links are perfect for a weekend brunch.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider Each serving of Jimmy Dean’s sausage links has 12 grams of protein.

These fully cooked sausages can be heated up in the microwave or on the cooktop.

The product packaging advertises 12 grams of protein per serving and 70% less fat than the average pork alternative.

For $US9.49, you can snag a box that weighs almost 2 1/2 pounds and contains 48 sausage links, or 16 servings.

At Costco, you can buy açai bowls for a fraction of what you’d pay at a smoothie shop.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider You can get a pack of six açai bowls for less than $US13 at Costco.

These organic açai bowls are vegan and gluten-free and come with granola packets. At home, you can customise them by adding toppings like coconut flakes, almond butter, and fresh fruit.

Each box, which weighs just over 2 pounds, contains six bowls and costs $US12.59.

Quaker’s Simply Granola features crunchy clusters of oats and chewy raisins.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider Granola is a versatile breakfast food.

With no artificial flavours or added colours, this fibre-packed granola can be eaten straight from the bag, sprinkled over oatmeal or yogurt, or in a bowl with milk.

Retailing at $US5.19, each bag weighs over 4 pounds and contains 29 servings.

Almonds are one of the primary ingredients in General Mills’ Morning Summit cereal.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider Each box of General Mills’ Morning Summit cereal has 19 servings.

Other key ingredients in this lightly sweetened cereal include whole-grain flakes, pumpkin seeds, and dried cranberries and cherries.

Each 19-serving box weighs over 2 pounds and costs $US12.99.

Bisquick’s all-purpose baking mix makes more than just pancakes.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider Bisquick’s all-purpose pancake and baking mix is versatile.

Make pancakes for days with this giant box of baking mix, which can also be used to prepare waffles, biscuits, and even strawberry shortcakes – with a few extra ingredients, of course.

Each 6-pound box contains 68 servings and costs $US5.49.

This fig bar variety pack contains three flavours: raspberry, blueberry, and original fig.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider Each package comes with 36 of the Nature’s Bakery fig bars.

Perfect for breakfast or a quick snack, these fig treats come conveniently packaged in two-bar servings.

And as boasted on the box, on top of being plant-based, these snacks are made without high-fructose corn syrup and with real fruit and whole grains.

Each box, which weighs 4 1/2 pounds, contains 36 bars and costs $US10.99.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.