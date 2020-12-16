15 of the best breakfast foods to get at Costco for under $15

- The bulk grocery-store chain Costco sells a range of affordable breakfasts.
- You can pick up bagels, muffins, and danishes made fresh at Costco’s bakery.
- Breakfast staples like Bisquick pancake mix and Jimmy Dean sausages are also available.
Costco offers a wide variety of breakfast foods, from simple cereals to frozen frittatas. The chain sells most items in bulk, so you can stock up on your go-to favourites for lower prices.
Read on for 15 of the best breakfast foods you can buy from Costco, all for under $US15.
Prices are based on what I found at my local Costco in Long Island, New York, and they may differ from location to location.
Although these muffins are sold in packs of six, you can get a deal when you buy a dozen.
To get more bang for their buck, customers can mix and match a couple of different muffin flavours or pick up two six-packs of the same kind to take advantage of this sweet price.
Some flavours include corn, double chocolate chip, and blueberry.
Each dozen costs $US7.99.
The mix and match system is also available for danishes.
Costco’s buttery danishes with flaky layers come in flavours like cream cheese, almond cream, and cherry.
Two four-packs of danishes cost $US9.99.
Costco’s water-boiled bagels can also be bought by the dozen.
Like its muffins, Costco’s bagels are sold in sleeves of six, which can be mixed and matched to make an even dozen. Available flavours include cinnamon raisin, everything, and plain.
Each dozen costs $US6.99.
These paleo bars offer on-the-go nutrition.
Organic and grain-free, these paleo bars are individually wrapped and ready to eat with key ingredients like whole almonds, honey, coconut, pumpkin seeds, coconut oil, and Brazil nuts.
Each 27-ounce box contains 20 bars and retails at $US9.59.
These mini pancakes are made in France.
These fluffy, sweet pancakes come in packs of two and don’t require any cooking. Enjoy them prepared on their own, dipped in maple syrup, or served with ice cream.
Each bag, which weighs just over 2 pounds, contains 10 servings and costs $US7.99.
For a taste of France, you can also buy prepackaged pain au chocolats.
These individually wrapped pastries can be eaten on the go, but they’re especially delicious heated up in the oven for a few minutes. Each bag containing 16 pains au chocolats weighs just over a pound and a half and costs $US6.99.
These spinach egg-white frittatas can be found in the frozen-food section.
A vegetarian option, these frittatas contain spinach, tomatoes, onions, and red bell peppers.
Heating them up in a conventional or toaster oven is recommended, but they can also be prepared in a microwave.
Each box, which weighs 2 1/2 pounds, contains 20 frittatas and retails at $US8.99.
This big pack of Chobani Greek yogurt contains four different flavours.
Varieties of strawberry, blueberry, peach, and black-cherry fruit-on-the-bottom yogurt make up this bulk buy.
Each package, which contains 20 single-serving cups, weighs over 6 pounds and costs $US13.99.
These grapefruit cups don’t require any peeling.
These red grapefruit slices are packed into single-serving cups with a light syrup and make for an easy-to-eat breakfast that’s packed with Vitamin C.
Each 6-pound package contains 12 8-ounce cups and costs $US13.69.
Jimmy Dean’s turkey sausage links are perfect for a weekend brunch.
These fully cooked sausages can be heated up in the microwave or on the cooktop.
The product packaging advertises 12 grams of protein per serving and 70% less fat than the average pork alternative.
For $US9.49, you can snag a box that weighs almost 2 1/2 pounds and contains 48 sausage links, or 16 servings.
At Costco, you can buy açai bowls for a fraction of what you’d pay at a smoothie shop.
These organic açai bowls are vegan and gluten-free and come with granola packets. At home, you can customise them by adding toppings like coconut flakes, almond butter, and fresh fruit.
Each box, which weighs just over 2 pounds, contains six bowls and costs $US12.59.
Quaker’s Simply Granola features crunchy clusters of oats and chewy raisins.
With no artificial flavours or added colours, this fibre-packed granola can be eaten straight from the bag, sprinkled over oatmeal or yogurt, or in a bowl with milk.
Retailing at $US5.19, each bag weighs over 4 pounds and contains 29 servings.
Almonds are one of the primary ingredients in General Mills’ Morning Summit cereal.
Other key ingredients in this lightly sweetened cereal include whole-grain flakes, pumpkin seeds, and dried cranberries and cherries.
Each 19-serving box weighs over 2 pounds and costs $US12.99.
Bisquick’s all-purpose baking mix makes more than just pancakes.
Make pancakes for days with this giant box of baking mix, which can also be used to prepare waffles, biscuits, and even strawberry shortcakes – with a few extra ingredients, of course.
Each 6-pound box contains 68 servings and costs $US5.49.
This fig bar variety pack contains three flavours: raspberry, blueberry, and original fig.
Perfect for breakfast or a quick snack, these fig treats come conveniently packaged in two-bar servings.
And as boasted on the box, on top of being plant-based, these snacks are made without high-fructose corn syrup and with real fruit and whole grains.
Each box, which weighs 4 1/2 pounds, contains 36 bars and costs $US10.99.
