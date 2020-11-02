15 inexpensive bar cart accessories under $55 — electric wine openers, stemless glasses, and more

Wayfair Once you’ve gotten the perfect bar cart, you’ll need to stock the shelves with essentials like shakers, wine openers, coasters, and glassware.

A bar cart can help tie a room together for a welcoming and inviting space.

Stocking your bar cart with essentials doesn’t have to break the bank, but you should be well prepared for your guests.

From jiggers to shakers to electric wine openers, these bar cart essentials all ring in under A$55.

When you’re decorating a common space, there are several big pieces of furniture you’ll need to tie it all together – a couch, coffee table, TV, book shelf, and bar cart. Yes, you read that correctly.

A bar cart creates a welcoming and inviting space when your friends come over – it’s like the office water cooler, but in your living room. Choosing the right bar cart is half the battle, and once you’ve decided which one fits your space and vibe, you’ll have to stock it with essential barware, glassware, and gadgets so that you’ll never have to tell your friends, “Oh, I don’t have that to make the drink.”

Thankfully, you don’t need to compromise on the essentials because of a hefty price tag. From jiggers to shakers to electric wine openers, here are all the bar cart essentials you need – all A$55 and under.

A jigger

This adjustable jigger measures out alcohol so your cocktails don’t taste like pure alcohol. It measures between a 1/2 ounce to 2 ounces, increasing by 1/2 ounce increments.

An electric wine opener

This electric wine bottle opener is cordless so you can pass it around the party and pop a cork in just seconds. The rechargeable device can open 40 bottles on a single charge with the press of one button.

A set of stemless wine glasses

These stemless wine glasses can hold 670mL and are great because of their low centre of gravity. This helps prevent the glass from tipping over so easily – even though they’re made from shatter-resistant glass, it’s best not to try your luck.

A set of coasters

Protect your tables from water rings and stains with these marble coasters – they even have velvet bottoms to protect the surface of your table. They measure 3.5 inches in diameter, so they fit cans, glasses, and cups with ease. To wash, just wipe down with a damp cloth.

A coaster holder

These 12.5cm coaster holders are made from wrought iron. This holder can house up to four coasters if you organise them horizontally and can hold 11x11cm square shapes. If it gets sticky or dirty, just rinse with water and a small amount of soap.

A cocktail shaker

This three-piece cocktail shaker set can hold up to 550mL in its stainless steel mixer. The top has a built-in strainer, so you can easily shake and serve cocktails without additional gadgets. Once you’re done, the entire shaker can go into the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

An ice bucket

Make sure that all your drinks stay cold with this 2.8L ice bucket. This set also includes a stainless steel ice scoop and double-walled insulation to keep the ice from melting.

A wine bottle stopper

Preserve your open wine bottles with these leak-proof bottle stoppers; they’re more like caps than they are stoppers as they cover the bottle opening. Made from silicone, these caps fit all standard wine bottles and beer bottles due to its slightly stretchy material. If they get dirty you can wash them by hand or in the dishwasher.

A set of Champagne flutes

Made from crystalline glass, these Champagne flutes add a bit of class to your bar cart. Each glass can hold up to 180ml of toast-making bubbly. When the party is over, it’s recommended that you handwash these flutes so they don’t break in the dishwasher.

A set of fun cocktail stirrers

Liven up the party and your drink with these 20cm cocktail stirrers. Made from stainless steel, each stirrer is topped with a fun animal or object that adds character to each drink and also acts as a drink identifier at gatherings. It’s recommended that the stirrers be handwashed.

A set of whiskey glasses

These crystal glasses are a simple yet elegant addition to any bar cart. Each glass can hold up to 310mL of your favourite whiskey, bourbon, Old Fashioned, or any drink (we won’t judge). To clean, just place on the top shelf of the dishwasher or rinse out with water.

An ice sphere mould

These spherical ice molds create a large ice ball that measures about 2.5 inches in diameter. These slow-melting ice balls are perfect for whiskey or scotch, and they keep your drink colder for longer. The silicone mould is also leak-proof and flexible so freezing and serving your ice ball is hassle-free.

A bottle opener

Never fumble trying to open a bottle again with this bottle opener complete with comfortable wooden grip. This tool also has a can punch on the opposite side to easily open mixers and juice.

A pack of stainless steel straws

Made from food-grade stainless steel, these straws are eco-friendly and reusable. The set comes with four straight straws, four bent straws, and two cleaning brushes.

A set of shot glasses

Get the party started with these heavy-base shot glasses made for stability and fun. Each one can hold up to 40mL of your favourite liquor to enjoy or measure out for cocktails. This bundle comes with four shot glasses.

