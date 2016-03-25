This $99 device turns your phone into a 3D printer

3D printers can be pretty expensive, but a company called OLO has created a new device that makes it a bit more affordable. This tiny, lightweight box uses a special resin and the light from your phone to create any 3D object you can imagine. It debuted at the World Maker Faire in October 2015, but just launched a Kickstarter and surpassed the goal in few days.

Produced by Chris Snyder. Video courtesy of OLO.

Follow TI: On Facebook

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.