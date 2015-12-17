More than 200 women claim that a celebrity stylist's products are making their hair fall out

Chaz Dean is a hairstylist to the stars.

His clients include Brooke Shields and Angie Harmon, both of whom also act as spokeswomen for Dean’s own line of haircare products, called Wen.

Wen, which is owned by infomercial maker Guthy-Renker, pulled in $100 million in 2010 alone, according to Forbes.

But a new lawsuit alleges that the products cause hair loss, scalp damage, and more. More than 200 women in 40 states are suing Wen by Chaz Dean and Guthy-Renker, saying that the cleanser is making them go bald.

Wen’s Facebook page is currently filled with complaints.

The suit alleges that Wen’s products “contain a caustic ingredient that causes a chemical reaction and damages hair and follicles.”

Guthy-Renker denied the allegations in a statement, saying “There are many reasons why individuals may lose their hair, all unrelated to Wen hair products.”

The parties are currently attempting to settle their differences outside of court.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

