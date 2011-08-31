Here Are The 10 Most Memorable Moments From "Dancing With The Stars"

Photo: sheknows.com
It’s back.ABC finally confirmed the new cast of “Dancing with the Stars” on Tuesday and it’s going to be an interesting season.
Two words: Nancy Grace.
Two other words: Chaz Bono.
As rehearsals for the thirteenth season get underway, we’re taking a look back at the show’s most memorable (read: mostly cringe-worthy) moments.
From the falls (Kirstie Alley) to the boos (Sarah Palin), the live show is known for providing YouTube-worthy gems…usually at the celebrity’s expense.
Kelly Monaco's wardrobe malfunction on Season 1 came VERY close to a censor's worst nightmare. (The straps come off around the 2:20 mark).
On Season 3, Tucker Carlson did the cha-cha without actually moving. He was sent home the next night.
Marie Osmond panicked everyone on Season 5 when she unexpectedly fainted during judging. (Watch out for the collapse around the 2:35 mark).
On Season 7, someone inexplicably thought it was a good idea for Cloris Leachman to gyrate on stage in a mambo.
Kirstie Alley's partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy's thigh gave out mid-rumba, causing both of them to fall on Season 12. Awkward.
