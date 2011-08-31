Here Are The 10 Most Memorable Moments From "Dancing With The Stars"

Photo: sheknows.com

It’s back.ABC finally confirmed the new cast of “Dancing with the Stars” on Tuesday and it’s going to be an interesting season.



Two words: Nancy Grace.

Two other words: Chaz Bono.

As rehearsals for the thirteenth season get underway, we’re taking a look back at the show’s most memorable (read: mostly cringe-worthy) moments.

From the falls (Kirstie Alley) to the boos (Sarah Palin), the live show is known for providing YouTube-worthy gems…usually at the celebrity’s expense.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.