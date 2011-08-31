Here Are The 10 Most Memorable Moments From "Dancing With The Stars"

Jen Ortiz
Kate Gosselin

Photo: sheknows.com

It’s back.ABC finally confirmed the new cast of “Dancing with the Stars” on Tuesday and it’s going to be an interesting season.

Two words: Nancy Grace.

Two other words: Chaz Bono.

As rehearsals for the thirteenth season get underway, we’re taking a look back at the show’s most memorable (read: mostly cringe-worthy) moments.

From the falls (Kirstie Alley) to the boos (Sarah Palin), the live show is known for providing YouTube-worthy gems…usually at the celebrity’s expense.

Kelly Monaco's wardrobe malfunction on Season 1 came VERY close to a censor's worst nightmare. (The straps come off around the 2:20 mark).

On Season 3, Tucker Carlson did the cha-cha without actually moving. He was sent home the next night.

Marie Osmond panicked everyone on Season 5 when she unexpectedly fainted during judging. (Watch out for the collapse around the 2:35 mark).

Kim Kardashian and her partner Mark Ballas went for the obvious on Season 7. And it wasn't good.

On Season 7, someone inexplicably thought it was a good idea for Cloris Leachman to gyrate on stage in a mambo.

Kelly Osbourne was so good, she made her parents hysterically cry on Season 9.

Bristol Palin dressed up like her mum for her first dance of Season 11.

And then Sarah Palin got booed when she stopped by during the season's second week.

Kirstie Alley's partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy's thigh gave out mid-rumba, causing both of them to fall on Season 12. Awkward.

Who else can you expect on TV this season?

