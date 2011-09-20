Chaz Bono Will Be Protected By Security On And Off "Dancing With The Stars"

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images via us99country.radio.com

Chaz Bono will reportedly have extra security protecting him both during filming and off camera this season on “Dancing With The Stars,” which premieres tonight.ABC has not commented on security for the show, but sources reportedly told TMZ Bono will have some kind of protection.



No one is claiming, however, that a specific threat has been made on Bono — the extra caution is presumably just in response to the controversy over Bono’s casting.

