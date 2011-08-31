11 Years In The Life Of Chaz Bono

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images via us99country.radio.com
Having celebrity parents isn’t exactly easy.Born to two TV legends, gay rights activist Chaz Bono spent his life in the spotlight — from the sexuality speculation to the weight loss struggles to the life-changing surgery.
And, as one of the stars to join the new season of “Dancing with the Stars,” we’ll be seeing even more of Bono.
Before the sequined costumes and ballroom dance moves begin, we decided to take a closer look at Bono’s life and how he became one of Hollywood’s most-talked-about celebrities.
1993: Bono began a short-lived music career with the band Ceremony. Bono provided vocals, acoustic guitar, and percussion.
1995: Confirming long-time rumours, Bono publicly declared herself gay in a cover story for The Advocate.
