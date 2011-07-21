Chavo Guerrero, Pro Wrestling's Phony Maverick

If there’s one thing I hate more than wrestlers who claim that their Twitter misspeak stems from having their account compromised, it’s wrestlers who talk big, but only speak with nerve once they’re unemployed.



The most recent example of this el-oh-ellery comes from Chavo Guerrero, once a respected and gifted midcard wrestler who has spent the last month or so being unemployed for the first time in about fifteen years (at least, from mainstream American promotions). Perhaps the world of not having a steady paycheck is giving the “Mexican Warrior” a serious case of culture shock, because his coping mechanism seems to be getting bitten in the butt by the “bitter Twitter” bug.

