Autopsy: Man Who Was Shot In The Back Of A Police Car Committed Suicide

Chavis Carter

Photo: ABC 24

An autopsy has revealed the 21-year-old man found dead earlier this month in the back of a police car from a gunshot wound killed himself, CBS News reported Monday.Chavis Carter was shot while handcuffed in the back of a police car. He was being held after police said they found marijuana and several plastic baggies on him during a traffic stop.



The bullet that killed Carter entered his head near his right temple, according to Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Stephen Erickson’s report.

Erickson used both autopsy findings and “the investigative conclusions of the Jonesboro Police Department,” to determine Carter killed himself, according to CBS News.

Jonesboro police released a video on Wednesday showing an officer about Carter’s size reconstructing the scene.

The video, posted by Arkansas Online, shows the officer handcuffed in the back of the car reach for an imaginary gun in his pants and bring the gun to his head.

