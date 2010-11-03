Hugo Chavez Wants To Seize Golf Courses In Venezuela And Give The Land To The Poor

Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez says that some of the country’s golf courses should seized and the land used to resolve the country’s housing shortage, Bloomberg reports.



“That’s an injustice – that someone should have the luxury of having I don’t know how many hectares to play golf and drink whiskey and, next door, there’s misery and children dying when there are landslides.”

Venezuela’s land shortage was amplified last month when landslides destroyed homes and killed dozen. Chavez has encouraged citizens to look for abandoned private land to expropriate.

