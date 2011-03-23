Chavez: Maybe Capitalism Destroyed Mars

The death of a former Martian civilisation may have been the result of capitalism, according to Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.



The exact quote, from Reuters:

I have always said, heard, that it would not be strange that there had been civilisation on Mars, but maybe capitalism arrived there, imperialism arrived and finished off the planet.”

Chavez’ remarks were made during a world water day speech. He also claimed the intervention in Libya was about water and oil.

