Murdoch: 'Any Idea About Us Spending $30 Million On A [Newspaper] War Is B.S.'

During News Corp.’s 3Q 2010 earnings call on Tuesday afternoon, CEO Rupert Murdoch said the company “invested nothing” in The Wall Street Journal’s new “Greater New York” Section.



“Maybe we spent a million dollars preparing for it, but our advertising is more than covering the total cost,” he said during the press Q&A portion of the call. “Any idea about us spending $30 million on a [newspaper] war is B.S.”

And that was about as dirty as it got on the subject of the great 2010 battle between The Wall Street Journal and New York Times.

No telling Arthur Sulzberger Jr. to “Get a life.” No swatting back at the Times execs who took a few jabs at The Journal during their own earnings call on April 22.

Murdoch had more to say about 20th Century Fox’s massive blockbuster hit “Avatar,” which gave News Corp’s filmed entertainment division a huge boost this past quarter.

“We have a great slate of films coming up, but we don’t have an ‘Avatar’ in them,” he said.

Murdoch also took several questions on the $463K fine he recently got slapped with thanks to some financial misconduct within an Australian rugby team he owns (“We were shocked. We took immediate action”), and about the “Glenn Beck Program,” which one reporter suggested seemed to be getting subsidized by Fox with a bunch of house ads and gold promos.

“There’s no subsidizing of the show at all,” he said. “It’s doing a terrific kick off for whole evening schedule. It has plenty of advertising.”

Murdoch also hinted at his future paywall/online subscription plans, saying there would be a press conference in three to four weeks, “which we hope will have some important announcements.”

Read more about News Corp.’s 3Q 2010 earnings report here >

