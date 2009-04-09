Ken Lewis Resignation rumours Swirl

Talk of an imminent departure for Ken Lewis is heating up tonight.



On the same day The Journal ran a profile of a likely successor, a high level Wall Street source tells us that active discussions are underway at Bank of America (BAC) for its longtime CEO to step aside. The exact timeframe of a Lewis departure is unclear.

The top candidate to replace him, Brian Moynihan, is a lawyer by training who’s currently in charge of the Merrill Lynch unit. The talk today was that he’d have to deliver a successful integration to get the top job, but it looks like things could come a lot sooner than that.

In an interview today with Fox Business, Lewis said that any number of top lieutenants would be prepared to step in once he goes down.

Heard more? Tip us at [email protected] Anonymity protected.

