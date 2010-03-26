Chatroulette's Penis Problem: No One Wants To Talk About It

Chatroulette is a hot startup with a hard problem: for a service that randomly hooks up users in video chats, WAY too many of Chatroulette’s users have their pants off. We call it Chatroulette’s Penis Problem.



To try and help fix this problem — and reward problem fixers — we’ve launched the first annual Solve Chatroulette’s Penis Problem And Help It Make Billions And Billions Contest (SCPPAHITMBABC for short).

Winners get their resumes sent to some of the top investors in tech (as well as to Chatroulette).

Entries are due March 29, 2010 at 8 AM EST. (Details for entry rules are here).

In the meantime, we also decided to ask Chatroulette users what they think. We found that Chatroulette may have a penis problem, but nobody wants to talk about it.

Watch:

