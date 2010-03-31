Chatroulette's Penis Problem: 8 Cunning Solutions

Click to scroll through all the entries →

Photo: Casey Neistat

As we’ve discussed, 17-year-old Chatroulette founder Andrey Ternovskiy has a problem — a penis problem.As far as penis problems go, Andrey’s is a relatively pleasant one.



He is the cofounder of a suddenly very popular site — it’s called Chatroulette — that randomly pairs users into video chats.

His problem is that according to one study, of the approximately 3.9 million people who visited Chatroulette in February, about 507,000 of them were “perverts” — men using the site without the pants on, doing things to themselves.

These pantsless perverts not only make Chatroulette a less than pleasant experience for the other 87% of users, they also reduce Chatroulette’s chances of becoming a profitable, brand-advertising supported site.

The good news is that this costly problem presents a potentially lucrative opportunity for those who can solve it.

To find such people, we announced the first annual Solve Chatroulette’s Penis Problem And Help It Make Billions And Billions Contest. (Call it SCPPAHITMBABC for short.)

We asked entrants to come up with a plan to fix Chatroulette’s penis problem and present it to us in a Power Point document. The winner will get his or her resume post online and sent to both Andrey himself, as well as some of his potential investors.

The rules:

Entrants were to create a slide show presentation illustrating their plan and product. Make sure the text is readable if slides are reduced to 590 pixels wide.

Entrants were to say how much revenue their plan would produce after one, five and 10 years.

Entrants were to come up with and answer five FAQs that would challenge their plan.

Before our Monday deadline, we received dozens of entries.

Here are eight favourite entries:

utilise a facial recognition scan or brief eye tracking scan before making connections.

When a user is reported for obscene behaviour, take their snap shot and post it to a “rogue’s gallery.”

Repeal and replace Chatroulette’s current “report” feature.

Create a sister site to Chatroulette, Rawchatroulette.

Recruit site admins who are already dead inside.

Allow users to tag and document offenders so administrators can deal with them..

Add a “bang” button users can click to disqualify obscene users for 5 minutes.

Bonus for style: Yet another facial recognition entry. (But this one is from Argentina)

