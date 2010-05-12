Chatroulette's Naked Dudes Explain Themselves

Photo: Casey Neistat

From The Daily Beast: Chatroulette has given rise to an impressive array of hilarious and poignant viral sensations, from improvised concerts by Ben Folds, to a foul-mouthed 8-year-old, to Jon Stewart’s antics. Which is pretty remarkable considering the website seems to be largely comprised of naked men.Chatroulette, which launched only a few months ago, has already become a phenomenon, thanks in part to its ludicrously simple layout. Webcam users are connected to complete strangers, and if they’re bored with whoever they’re talking to, they can click “Next” and be connected to another randomly selected stranger. The site has none of the frills of other social-networking sites—no profiles, no private messages, no friends—just an endless stream of strangers. And, as the site has seemingly become overrun by flashers, an endless stream of genitalia—mostly of the male variety.



This disconnect between Chatroulette’s flashers and the vast majority of users who want nothing to do with them prompts the question: Why? Who are all these naked men, and what, exactly, they getting out of this game of naked cat and mouse?

Continue reading on The Daily Beast >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.