Chatroulette Rolls Out "Localroulette" And "Channelroulette"

Chatroulette, the random video-chatting site with a penis problem, just launched two new features called “Localroulette” and “Channelroulette,” NewTeeVee reports.



With Localroulette, you can now video-chat with users who are closer in proximity to you. Will the amount of male nudity go down if both sides know they could be chatting with someone just minutes away?

Channelroulette, meanwhile, allows users to create a channel based around a theme you want to discuss with cyber strangers. The number one channel? Sex.

Take a look at what topics are already dominating Channelroulette:

