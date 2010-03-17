Where Are All The Naked Ladies?

Analytics firm RJMetrics has put together interesting data about the latest internet craze, Chatroulette, the site that pairs you up with a random stranger for video chats.



Chatroulette has become well-known for its 17-year old Russian founder, attracting interest from top-tier tech investors and, of course, featuring lots and lots of of sexual content.

RJMetrics used Chatroulette Map, a site that, as the name indicates, shows where people are surfing to Chatroulette, to analyse a representative sample of 2,883 conversations. Here are some key findings from the study:

Chatroulette is overwhelmingly male: 89%; moreover, over 1 in 3 of the remaining 11% females you meet on the site are part of a group; clearly (and not surprisingly), the site’s reputation for attracting sexual perverts attracts more men than women

You are more likely to encounter a web cam featuring no one at all than encounter a female; you are twice as likely to encounter a sign requesting female nudity than actual female nudity

Over half of Chatroulette users are in the USA; the second biggest country is France (sacrebleu!)

13% of Chatroulette users are perverts, i.e. show content that would be rated R or NC-17. The UK and France are apparently the most perverted countries on Chatroulette.

The TechCrunch post includes lots more of very interesting stats, graphs and breakdowns so go read it >>>

More of our coverage of Chatroulette >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.