Chatroulette Has Its First Down Month – Fad Over?

Photo: Casey Neistat

US unique visitors to Chatroulette, the site that pairs users into random video chats, declined from 1.56 million in April to 1.33 million in May, according to ComScore.It was the site’s first down month since launching late last fall.



Till now Chatroulette’s growth has been explosive.

It is “too early to say whether it’s a fad or not, but some of the initial buzz seems to have died down,” says ComScore’s Andrew Lipsman.

“Will be interesting to see if they can overcome some of the NSFW issues and turn it into a viable business.”

TechCrunch reports Chatroulette’s 17-year-old founder Andrey Ternovskiy is working with Napster cofounder Shawn Fanning.

