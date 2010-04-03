Chatroulette Founder Spotted In Silicon Valley

Photo: Casey Neistat

Foursquare cofounder Dennis Crowley spotted Andrey Ternovskiy, Chatroulette‘s 17-year-old founder, in Silicon Valley this week.On Twitter, Dennis wrote, “Just met the founder of Chatroulette. Totally didn’t play it cool & was starstruck like a teenage girl Twilight fan.”



Chatroulette, which pairs users around the globe in random video chats, saw 4 million unique visitors in February — up from just under a million in January and several hundred in November 2009.

Andrey is probably in Silicon Valley to speak with venture capitalists. In March, Andrey told the New York Times he’s received offers from plenty of investors and people interested in buying the site. So far, he’s turned them all down. Two VC firms we know have shown interest in Chatroulette are Union Square Ventures and Russian holding company Digital Sky Technologies.

One huge obstacle in Chatroulette’s path toward massive revenues is the fact that about 13% of its users are men, video chatting without their pants on.

Fortunately for Andrey (and Chatroulette’s users), our brilliant readers have come up with eight cunning solutions to Chatroulette’s penis problem.

