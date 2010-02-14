CHATROULETTE CREATOR REVEALED! He's A 17-Year-Old Russian Kid

Revealed! The genius behind the super hot, super ridiculous, and super voyeuristic Webcam site Chatroulette!

The New York Times appears to be the first publication to get in touch with and reveal the site’s creator, a 17-year-old high school student in Moscow named Andrey Ternovskiy.

Chatroulette, if you’ve never heard of it, is basically Russian Roulette for Webcams. You click a button and it sets you up in a video chat room with a random person. It’s gotten a ton of mainstream attention over the past few weeks, and has even attracted U.S. venture capitalists like NYC’s Fred Wilson.

In a long email to the NY Times, Ternovskiy describes how he got started — for fun, of course — how it’s run — seven servers in Germany — and his next plans — more features. Andrey has never been to the U.S, but he says “I actually think that it would be best to found Chatroulette as a U.S.-based company.”

Read the entire story at the NY Times >

