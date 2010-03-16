Chatroulette Founder Came Up With The Idea After Watching This Gruesome Scene From "The Deer Hunter"

Chatroulette is the video site that hooks users into random video chats with other users around the world.



It’s a huge hit, despite all the exposed male body parts!

Now, investors from USV’s Fred Wilson to DST’s Yuri Milner want to invest and others have offered more than $1 million to buy the site outright.

So, where did Muscovite 17-year-old Andrey Ternovskiy come up the idea for the site?

In an interview published in the New York Times today, Andrey says he got the idea after watching 1978’s “The Deer Hunter,” in which Viet Cong force American soldiers to play Russian roulette.

You can go watch that particular scene on YouTube, but it’s been disabled for off-site embedding. We found this other Russian Roulette scene from the movie stored on another Google video sharing site, though:



