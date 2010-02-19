ChatRoulette Creator Explains Why He Wanted To Remain Anonymous

ChatRoulette is the maddeningly addictive service that allows you to just stumble upon random strangers and video chat with them.



Until recently, the origins were cloaked in secrecy. The New York Times actually got a hold of the creator, who turned out to be a 17-year-old Russian student named Andrey Ternovsky.

Now Russia Today has an actual video interview with Ternovsky. He seems like a nice kid!

Ternovsky tells RT that he thought the site would get less respect from potential users if they knew it was created by one guy rather than a more sophisticated softward company.





