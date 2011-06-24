While You Wait For The Chateau Marmont Movie, Go Inside The Hollywood Playground Of Jim Morrison And Lindsay Lohan

The Chateau Marmont isn’t just a famous hotel — it’s a repository of Tinseltown legend.



Witness: John Belushi died there. F. Scott Fitzgerald had a heart attack at its pool. Jim Morrison took a nasty fall while trying to swing onto the roof. Greta Garbo hid from the world. And Jean Harlow honeymooned.

Now, one of the hotel’s neighbours — “The Office” star John Krasinski — thinks the Chateau is ready for its closeup.

And Deadline is reporting that Krasinski has “The Social Network” scribe Aaron Sorkin onboard to write a miniseries about it.

The two are planning to cast an enormous ensemble of actors — “to make it an homage to Hollywood,” Krasinksi said.

Because the Chateau — which is currently owned by hotelier Andre Balazs, by the way — is truly Hollywood itself.

