While You Wait For The Chateau Marmont Movie, Go Inside The Hollywood Playground Of Jim Morrison And Lindsay Lohan

Megan Angelo
chateau marmont

The Chateau Marmont isn’t just a famous hotel — it’s a repository of Tinseltown legend.

Witness: John Belushi died there. F. Scott Fitzgerald had a heart attack at its pool. Jim Morrison took a nasty fall while trying to swing onto the roof. Greta Garbo hid from the world. And Jean Harlow honeymooned.

Now, one of the hotel’s neighbours — “The Office” star John Krasinski — thinks the Chateau is ready for its closeup.

And Deadline is reporting that Krasinski has “The Social Network” scribe Aaron Sorkin onboard to write a miniseries about it.

The two are planning to cast an enormous ensemble of actors — “to make it an homage to Hollywood,” Krasinksi said.

Because the Chateau — which is currently owned by hotelier Andre Balazs, by the way — is truly Hollywood itself.

This view of the hotel's exterior shows its iconic retro sign (the Chateau opened in 1929).

Even the garage is pure class.

The hotel's lobby (where Lindsay Lohan checked in for a two-and-a-half-year stay).

Seclusion has long been the name of the game at the hotel, as evidenced by the the pool's shrouds of greenery.

These arches lead to the Chateau's courtyard restaurant.

One place wallpaper never goes out of style: the hotel's dining room.

Scores of celebrities have passed through these red doors...

... to enter the Bar Marmont.

A standard room at the hotel.

An overhead view of the outdoor courtyard, where many a script has been haggled over.

The Chateau could make the perfect mobster hideout.

REAL-LIFE MOVIE GANGSTERS: Where Are They Now? >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.