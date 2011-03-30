Check Out The Beautiful French Chateau Where Raj Wined, Dined And Talked Hilton Stock In The Sun

Katya Wachtel
Château de Grimaldi

Photo: Château de Grimaldi French Chateaux Rental

Before Rajiv Goel plead guilty to insider trading and testified as a government witness in court, he and Raj were mates — close friends who dined regularly, spoke often and vacationed together with their families in tow. In 2007, Raj and Rajiv took their families to France for a summer vac action.

They stayed at an incredible 11-bedroom country house called the Chateau Grimaldi.

It was on that vacation, Raj said to his Goel, “Either, he’s going to make me a lot of money or had made me a lot of money,” Goel told the court last week.

Specifically, the friends were talking about the $78,000 Raj made for Goel in trading shares of Hilton Hotels before the public announcement of its acquisition by Blackstone.

The Chateau Grimaldi is located in Puyricard, close to the picturesque French town, Aix-en-Provence

It was built during the 17th century

And today its filled with French antiques and art

There are 11 bedrooms; the mansion can sleep up to 22 people

And there are 9 bathrooms

Outside the beautiful house, there are 15 acres of with manicured lawns and formal gardens, antique fountains, a tennis court and...

a swimming pool (of course).

There's also a private chapel, so the property is often used for weddings

Now check out where Raj took another buddy, Anil Kumar, for a holiday...

To his amazing condo at the Setai Hotel in Miami >

