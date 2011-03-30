Check Out The Beautiful French Chateau Where Raj Wined, Dined And Talked Hilton Stock In The Sun

Photo: Château de Grimaldi French Chateaux Rental

Before Rajiv Goel plead guilty to insider trading and testified as a government witness in court, he and Raj were mates — close friends who dined regularly, spoke often and vacationed together with their families in tow. In 2007, Raj and Rajiv took their families to France for a summer vac action.



They stayed at an incredible 11-bedroom country house called the Chateau Grimaldi.

It was on that vacation, Raj said to his Goel, “Either, he’s going to make me a lot of money or had made me a lot of money,” Goel told the court last week.

Specifically, the friends were talking about the $78,000 Raj made for Goel in trading shares of Hilton Hotels before the public announcement of its acquisition by Blackstone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.