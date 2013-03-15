Hamptons Chateau Built By A Legendary Value Investor Is For Sale For $22.9 Million

Julia La Roche
chateau armois

Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

Curbed reports that “Chateau Aromois”, a beautiful East Hampton home built by late value investor Christopher Browne, is on sale for $22.9 million. The five-bedroom, five and half bathroom home listed by Brown Harris Stevens was originally put on the market for $28.5 million. 

Browne, a famous value investor and the co-founder of mutual fund company Tweedy Browne, did much of the lush landscaping on the property himself, according to Curbed. He died three years ago of a heart attack. He was 62.

It’s definitely a dream home and now we’re going to take a photo tour. 

Here's an aerial shot of the property.

The home was built in 1998.

The house features a stucco exterior.

The home sits on 8.3 acres.

The landscaping is stunning.

According to Curbed, Browne did a lot of the planting himself.

It really does look lush and beautiful.

There's a swimming pool on the property.

And a tennis court.

The foyer.

The dining room. There's a fireplace.

The living room is massive.

The drawing room.

The library has paneled walls and a fireplace.

There's a master suiste.

And two large guest suites. They all have balconies overlooking the expansive lawn.

