Hamptons Chateau Built By A Legendary Value Investor Is For Sale For $22.9 Million

Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

Curbed reports that “Chateau Aromois”, a beautiful East Hampton home built by late value investor Christopher Browne, is on sale for $22.9 million. The five-bedroom, five and half bathroom home listed by Brown Harris Stevens was originally put on the market for $28.5 million.



Browne, a famous value investor and the co-founder of mutual fund company Tweedy Browne, did much of the lush landscaping on the property himself, according to Curbed. He died three years ago of a heart attack. He was 62.

It’s definitely a dream home and now we’re going to take a photo tour.

