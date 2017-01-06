Chatbots explainer: Conversation may power revenues for the next decade

Facebook chief and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: GLENN CHAPMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Mobile apps like Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram are touted as the next great opportunity for advertisers, publishers and businesses of all types.

But what if a simple conversation tool had the ability to turn prospects into customers far better than any of those hot platforms?

Chatbots are software programs that use messaging platforms as the interface to perform a wide variety of tasks—everything from scheduling a meeting to reporting the weather, to helping a customer buy a sweater.

Because texting is the heart of the mobile experience for smartphone users, chatbots are a natural way to turn something users are very familiar with into a rewarding service or marketing opportunity.

And when you consider that the top 4 messaging apps reach over 3 billion global users (MORE than the top 4 social networks), you can see that the opportunity is huge.

Those who study the mobile communications field say that chatbots just might overtake apps as the most powerful communications—and commerce—tool on Earth.

Some experts are even predicting they could replace the need for stand-alone smartphone apps altogether!

Here’s why they’re so high on chatbots:

Texting is the heart of the mobile experience, so interacting with chatbots is easy and convenient

Unlike apps, there’s little friction to texting—no apps to open or navigate

Most apps are unused—only a handful are used regularly each week

The most avid texters are under 30, which just happens to be the most attractive audience for advertisers

Chatbots are versatile—they not only reside on messaging services, but also on the web, in apps and across multiple devices. And they are improving rapidly in sophistication. Thanks to improving artificial intelligence, specifically machine language and natural language processing, they are already able to simulate human interactions to a surprising degree.

