We Chatted With The Computer Program That Passed The Turing Test, And It Was A Mess

This past Sunday, a computer program got its five minutes (or three days) of fame when it reportedly became the first computer to pass the Turing Test.

Alan Turing created the test in 1950, claiming that a computer that could fool 30% of people into thinking that it was a human would mean that it could exhibit intelligent behaviour on par with human beings.

On Sunday, a program named Eugene Goostman convinced 33% of judges that it was a 13-year-old boy from Odessa, Ukraine, thus passing the Turing Test and spurring lots of media attention.

But that attention soon turned to scepticism as it was revealed that other computers had already passed the test with higher scores.

We decided to see what the fuss was all about and have a little chat with Eugene ourselves.

And people actually believed this computer was a human?

