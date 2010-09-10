Apple Bans Chatroulette From The App Store

Don’t expect a Chatroulette application to appear in the App Store any time soon.



In Apple’s updated guidelines on what can or can not get into the App Store, it specifically says Chatroulette will not accepted because it has too much user generated content that is pornographic.

If Chatroulette cleans up its act, then maybe it can get in. For now, it’s not happening.

Here’s the Apple’s guide on pornography in the App Store:

18.1 Apps containing pornographic material, defined by Webster’s Dictionary as “explicit descriptions or displays of sexual organs or activities intended to stimulate erotic rather than aesthetic or emotional feelings”, will be rejected

18.2 Apps that contain user generated content that is frequently pornographic (ex “Chat Roulette” apps) will be rejected

See Also: Apple Tells Developers, "We Don't Need Any More Fart Apps"

