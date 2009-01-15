Chasing Bernie Madoff

Meet the new OJ. Following Bernie Madoff on NYC’s version of the 405 today was not only CNBC in a helicopter but Fox Business News in car right behind him. Their SUV however was kitted out with a streambox car mount camera, which Fox debuted during the election. This is the first time they’ve used it since.



Enjoy the sample below. Madoff is home now, but check out FBN’s hilarious coverage on this the next time he makes a court appearance.



Fox Business Streambox Chasing Madoff from AlleyInsider on YouTube.



