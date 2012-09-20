A lot of people are Tweeting that Chase’s website is down. It wouldn’t work for us either.



Here’s an emailed statement from Chase:

“Some customers are having trouble getting on Chase.com. We’re working on it and apologise for the frustration

“As always, customers can call us or stop by a branch or ATM to do their banking.”

There’s a user on Pastebin claiming to be “Cyber fighters of Izz ad-din Al qassam” says they are responsible for hitting Chase’s website and Bank of America’s site yesterday.

We have no idea if this is really the case, but this is the only thing we’ve seen on the internet claiming this is what’s happening.

Here’s what they’re saying…

In the name of Allah the companionate the merciful

My soul is devoted to you Dear Prophet of Allah

“Operation Ababil” started over BoA :

http://pastebin.com/mCHia4W5

http://pastebin.com/wMma9zyG

In the second step we attacked the largest bank of the united states, the “chase” bank. These series of attacks will continue untill the Erasing of that nasty movie from the Internet.

The site “www.chase.com” is down and also Online banking at “chaseonline.chase.com” is being decided to be Offline !

Down with modern infidels.

### Cyber fighters of Izz ad-din Al qassam ###

