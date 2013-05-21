Weather Map Shows Live Video Of Tornadoes Being Chased

Dina Spector

A string of severe storms on Monday are bringing hail, damaging winds, and strong tornadoes to an area from central Missouri to North Texas.    

ChaserTV.com is streaming live video from the storm-chaser vehicles

Meanwhile, residents are being warned to stayed to seek shelter underground and abandon mobile homes or vehicles in areas where tornado warnings have been issued. 

