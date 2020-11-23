Chase Young came over to support opposing quarterback Joe Burrow after he suffered a scary injury

- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday.
- After the play, Washington defensive end Chase Young went up to Burrow to check on him before he was carted off the field.
- Several other NFL greats reached out to Burrow over Twitter to send their support.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field on Sunday after suffering a devastating leg injury against the Washington Football Team.
Burrow was caught between defenders in the third quarter, falling awkwardly to the ground. After suffering the injury, players from both teams came over to show their support for Burrow before he was taken off the field.
Players from both teams surrounded Joe Burrow as he was carted off the field ????
(via @JPFinlayNBCS)pic.twitter.com/Qp1FUsfR3p
— ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2020
Washington defensive end Chase Young was one of the players who came over to wish Burrow well.
Sportsmanship is everything. @youngchase907 shows his love for fellow first round draft pick @JoeyB as he's carted off the field. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QZ6FcJuLs0
— Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) November 22, 2020
Burrow and Young have a unique history, as they were the first and second picks of the 2020 NFL Draft, respectively.
Young was not the only other NFL player to send their best wishes to Burrow. On Twitter, several other superstars reached out to send their regards.
Praying for you @JoeyB !!! ????????????????????????
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 22, 2020
Prayers up!!! @JoeyB ????????????????
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 22, 2020
Prayers up for Joe Burrow ????????
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 22, 2020
@JoeyB ????We good bro. Love you.
— GLYDE (@Clydro_22) November 22, 2020
“????????” up JB9 !!!!
— Carlos Dunlap (@Carlos_Dunlap) November 22, 2020
As the final seconds of the game ticked away, Burrow sent out a tweet thanking those who reached out and indicated that the hit would mean the end of his season.
Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year✊
— Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) November 22, 2020
