Chase Utley Back In Phillies Lineup

After missing the first month and a half of the season due to a knee injury, All-Star Phillies second baseman Chase Utley is back in uniform.

Photo: AP

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chase Utley was back in the lineup and batting second for the Philadelphia Phillies after missing the first 46 games with a knee injury.The five-time All-Star second baseman says he’s made progress in his recovery and doesn’t expect to have surgery after the season. Utley spoke to reporters before Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.



The NL East-leading Phillies are struggling offensively and certainly can use a boost from Utley. Though he’s coming off a down season — .275 average with 16 homers and 65 RBIs in 115 games last year — Utley is one of the top hitters in Philadelphia’s lineup.

Placido Polanco remained in the No. 3 hole, which is Utley’s usual spot.

