Chase Slate Credit Card Offer: Even Better Now (0% Intro APR For 15 Months)

Before we head out for the weekend, I wanted to quickly inform Outlaw‘s readers that just earlier today Chase rolled out new terms for its popular Chase Slate credit card offer. Use the application link located here to apply, and you’ll now receive up to 15 months of 0% introductory APR on both new balance transfers and purchases.



This makes Slate a better balance transfer card, in my view, than the Discover More card I had been recommending frequently to readers up until today — as that card only offers 12 months of 0% intro APR on balance transfers and purchases. (Hey, up until now, that sounded pretty generous.)

Slate has no annual fee and is the only card I know of in the United States with a “vertical orientation” design as opposed to a horizontal design.

UPDATE: It’s amusing how competitive card companies have become! Looks like Discover has already boosted the 0% intro APR on Discover More balance transfers to 15 months — perhaps in response to the Slate offer, I don’t know — although the intro APR window on purchases remains at 12 months.

View all of my favourite new credit card deals and offers over on Outlaw.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has a financial relationship with certain card issuers, including Chase. No financial relationship or position on Discover Financial Services or any other firm mentioned in this story at time of publication.

