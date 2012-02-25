Chase Sends Customers' Private Account Info To The Wrong Address

Photo: Flickr/David Goehring

An Illinois woman claims Chase sent her three customers’ private account info, including full debit and credit card account numbers, reports CBS Chicago’s Kristyn Hartman.Lucky for them, the information fell into trustworthy hands. Recipient Gina Mershon contacted Chase right away.



Notifying your bank of identity theft is the smart thing to do, but Chase’s response may have come a little too late for Mershon, who was so disgusted she closed her account.

“I could have gone on eBay and had a spending spree,” she told CBS 8’s Marcella Lee.

Chase acknowledged the mistake in a statement and vowed to contact the wronged customers and offer them free credit monitoring for up to a year. (Two days after Chase’s statement, however, one of the wronged customers told CBS she still hadn’t heard from the bank.)

February has been a weird month for Chase customers. Just last week, a Long Island, N,Y. man found $112,000 of counterfeit cash in his security deposit box.

