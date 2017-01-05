JPMorgan Chase is about to slash the 100,000-point sign-up bonus for the most ballyhooed credit card of 2016

JPMorgan Chase Time is running out on the Chase Sapphire Reserve’s enormous sign-up bonus.

Last summer, JPMorgan Chase revealed its newest rewards card, the Chase Sapphire Reserve, complete with a $450 annual fee and a bevy of benefits, including an unheard of 100,000-point sign-up bonus worth about $1,500 in travel credit.

That sign-up bonus will be slashed in half for online applicants after January 11, according to The Points Guy.

The Reserve’s debut made waves among consumers. A spokeswoman for Chase previously told The New York Times that the card has been an unexpected hit, especially among millennials, even before the bank spent a dime on advertising.

But the card’s generous benefits were perhaps too big of a hit. By December, JPMorgan Chase revealed that it expected an earnings dip in the fourth quarter to the tune of $200 million to $300 million as a result of the card’s popularity, according to CEO Jamie Dimon.

The Reserve’s sign-up bonus will soon match that of the Chase Sapphire Preferred credit card — if you spend $4,000 in the first three months, you’ll receive 50,000 bonus points worth about $625 — which is still a lucrative offer. The card will also maintain its steep annual fee, though card members receive a $300 travel credit reimbursement awarded each calendar year, effectively reducing the card’s annual fee to $150.

And the card’s extensive benefits will still include:

1 point earned for every $1 spent

2 additional points earned for every $1 spent on travel (includes airfare, hotels, Airbnb, taxis, Ubers, etc.)

2 additional points earned for every $1 spent on dining (includes Seamless, bars, cafés, restaurants, etc.)

Beyond the points, the Reserve offers some perks that are truly unparalleled, including a suite of “elite travel benefits”:

$100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre-check

Transfer points 1:1 to frequent flyer and hotel loyalty partners

Access to over 900 VIP airport lounges worldwide

No foreign transaction fees

Special benefits during a stay at Chase’s Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection (including room upgrades, free breakfast, and early or late check-in/check-out)

If you miss the January 11 cutoff but still want to cash in on one the most eye-popping credit card offers in recent memory, you can still get the original 100,000 sign-up bonus until March 12 by applying at a physical JPMorgan Chase bank branch,

according to The Times.

