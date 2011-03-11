Here Are Two Great Cash Back Rewards Credit Cards

Looking to add one or two versatile cash back credit cards to your wallet? These cards earn you cash back — in the form of a statement credit, check, or direct deposit into a linked bank account — rather than offering other perks, such as hotel points or air miles.



Chase Freedom VISA — This is my favourite cash back credit card, since you earn an unlimited 1% back on all everyday purchases; up to 5% back, though, in quarterly “bonus categories” such as gas stations, home improvement stores, department stores, etc. Check at the beginning of each quarter to find out where you will earn the most. Plus, if you use the published link here to apply, you will receive an additional $100 bonus cash back after making only $500 in purchases on your new card within the first 3 months. Rates: 0% intro APR for 12 months on balance transfers, 0% intro APR for 6 months on purchases. No annual fee.

Bank of America BankAmericard Cash Rewards VISA — I have one of these in my wallet as well. It’s a VISA Signature credit card which offers a flat 1% cash back on all purchases. No annual fee, and cash back redemption is simple. See the screenshot here of my account when I chose to redeem for cash. The money posts to your card account within a couple business days typically, no hassle. Rates: 12.99% to 20.99% standard APR on new balance transfers; 0% introductory APR on purchases for the first 12 Statement Closing Dates following the opening of your account.

If you don’t yet have some cash back power in your wallet, what are you waiting for? I like airline credit cards a lot also, but if you don’t travel often, it might be far more useful to get cold, hard cash back from your card company. Enjoy!

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has a financial relationship with Chase — we participate in their affiliate program. No financial relationship or position on Visa Inc, Bank of America or any other company mentioned in this story at time of publication.

