Chase Freedom $100 Sign-up Bonus

New Chase Freedom ads have been running on cable TV networks a lot this weekend. I noticed them during one of the NCAA games last night.



Luckily, the $100 sign-up cash back bonus is still valid for now. Use the special application link here to apply — that will ensure that you’ll be eligible for this deal.

That offer includes a $100 cash back bonus, which is credited to your new account after spending only $500 on the credit card within the first three months. Additionally, new Freedom cardholders enjoy 0% intro APR for 12 months on balance transfers, and 0% intro APR for 6 months on purchases.

No annual fee and this card earns 1% cash back on all regular purchases; up to 5% cash back in quarterly bonus categories.

Compare this offer to Bank of America’s fairly new BankAmericard Cash Rewards credit card, where you can get a $50 statement credit after making “qualifying transactions” — and the card earns a flat 1% cash back on all purchases. No annual fee.

View more credit card offers and promotions over on Outlaw.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has a financial relationship with Chase — we participate in their affiliate program. No financial relationship or position on Visa Inc, Bank of America Corp or any other company mentioned in this story at time of publication.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.